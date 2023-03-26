Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

