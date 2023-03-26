Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

