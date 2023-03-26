Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 242,365 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 242,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 894.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 855.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

