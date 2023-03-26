Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 612,260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 360,031 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

