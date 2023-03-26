Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

