Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 446,245 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $37.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

