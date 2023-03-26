Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.