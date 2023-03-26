Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $23.28

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
XPeng Trading Down 2.9 %
XPEV stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

