Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $23.28

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

XPEV stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

