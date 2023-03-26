Analyzing Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,973.85% -43.55% -34.76% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $1.26 million 40.05 -$98.59 million ($2.56) -0.52 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.12 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

