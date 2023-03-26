Analyzing Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.85 $65.56 million $2.64 6.58

Analyst Ratings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

