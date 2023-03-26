Analyzing GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82% Futu 35.56% 12.17% 2.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.86 $65.56 million $2.51 7.41 Futu $912.27 million 8.12 $360.30 million $2.16 22.81

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Futu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GAMCO Investors and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 2 1 3 0 2.17

Futu has a consensus price target of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Summary

Futu beats GAMCO Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

