Arbitrum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.21273404 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $1,156,816,291.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

