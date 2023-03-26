Arcblock Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $164,299.33 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

