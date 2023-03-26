ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
NYSE MT opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
