Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Critical Review

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EVCI Career Colleges and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Arco Platform shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform $228.36 million 3.18 -$29.29 million $0.03 425.81

EVCI Career Colleges has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform 0.69% -0.57% -0.19%

Summary

Arco Platform beats EVCI Career Colleges on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

