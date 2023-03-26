Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.61 million and $1.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00060726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017723 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

