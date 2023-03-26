Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $50,032.83

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $50,032.83 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

