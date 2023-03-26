Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

