Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
