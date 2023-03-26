Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

