Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

