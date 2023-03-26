Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average is $236.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

