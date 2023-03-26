Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $320.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

