Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ASR stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.10 and a 200-day moving average of $249.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $306.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

