Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 489 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Nelnet worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NNI stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

