Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

