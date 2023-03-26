Barclays Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $141.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.95.

Shares of COP opened at $95.43 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

