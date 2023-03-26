Barclays Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. 8,105,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,407. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

