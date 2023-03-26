Barrington Research Raises ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target to $8.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $467.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.