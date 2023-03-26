Beacon Financial Group Buys 124 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

