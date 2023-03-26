Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

