Beacon Financial Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

