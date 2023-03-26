Beacon Financial Group Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.