Beacon Financial Group Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.