Beacon Financial Group Purchases New Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 587,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 3.58% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

FSIG stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

