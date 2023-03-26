Beacon Financial Group Sells 253 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

SCHW stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

