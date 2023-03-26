Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

