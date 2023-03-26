Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

HON stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

