Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Emerson Electric makes up 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

