Binance USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.86 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $8.02 billion and $2.86 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00332006 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.18 or 0.25969240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,024,348,811 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.