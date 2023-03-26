BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $64.05 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for approximately $64.05 or 0.00230380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $310.52 million and approximately $552,097.71 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

