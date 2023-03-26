BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $210.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $272.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.92.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $128.20 on Thursday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.