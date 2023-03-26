BioSyent (CVE:RX) Earns Accumulate Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their accumulate rating on shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BioSyent stock opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.78. BioSyent has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

