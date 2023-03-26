Bitcoin Price Reaches $27,885.52 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $539.01 billion and approximately $14.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $27,885.52 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00445176 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00130657 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00029204 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,329,243 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
