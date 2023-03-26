Bitcoin Price Reaches $27,885.52 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $539.01 billion and approximately $14.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $27,885.52 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00445176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00130657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,329,243 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

