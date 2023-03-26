BitShares 1-Day Volume Reaches $427,403.66 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and $427,403.66 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004688 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003194 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,881,391 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.