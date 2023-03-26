BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $441,815.75

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $441,815.75 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004711 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003195 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,880,313 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

