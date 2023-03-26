BitShares Price Hits $0.0114 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $512,553.70 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004737 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003190 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,879,924 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

