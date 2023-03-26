BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,727,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,141 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

