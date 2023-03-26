Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,481 shares during the period. Boston Omaha accounts for 1.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Boston Omaha worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $3,091,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $130,923,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $29.50.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

