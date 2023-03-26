Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading

