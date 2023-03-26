Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$250.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$220.00.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$238.55.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$222.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$203.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

